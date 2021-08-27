Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) COO Sells $364,788.68 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $31.51 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $452.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 128,115 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 95.1% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.