Ernest S. Rady Buys 9,818 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,818 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.24 per share, for a total transaction of $375,440.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $39.39. 246,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 126.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

