ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

