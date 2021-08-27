Ethereum Gold Price Down 28.9% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $221,259.88 and approximately $113.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00765273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00100026 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

