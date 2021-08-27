EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVCI Career Colleges stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 1,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29. EVCI Career Colleges has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile
