EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVCI Career Colleges stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 1,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29. EVCI Career Colleges has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

