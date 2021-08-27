Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.98. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.