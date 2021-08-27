Evensky & Katz LLC Has $32.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,890 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $32,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.