Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334,388 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,194,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

