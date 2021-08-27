Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 5,393 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,006,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFI stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

