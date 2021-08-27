Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $230.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.