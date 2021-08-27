Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,112 shares of company stock worth $3,643,470 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

