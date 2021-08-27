Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Evogene stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. Research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 23.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 43.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

