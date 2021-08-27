Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

VMC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.95. 507,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,521. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

