Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 822,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $105,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 185,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

