Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 20,410 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sysco by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 3.1% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,105. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

