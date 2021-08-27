Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 1,238,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.