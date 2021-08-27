Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

