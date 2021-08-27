Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.86. 1,022,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

