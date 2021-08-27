Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $317.85. 17,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,569. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $208.19 and a fifty-two week high of $326.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

