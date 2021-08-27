Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 9,408 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.73. 3,683,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,922. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

