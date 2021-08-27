Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.97. 109,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

