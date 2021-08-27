Evolution Mining Limited (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

In other news, insider Jacob (Jake) Klein bought 381,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.04 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of A$1,541,748.84 ($1,101,249.17).

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.