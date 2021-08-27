Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 123,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 258,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 10,150,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,758,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

