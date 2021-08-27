Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $61.39. 1,382,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

