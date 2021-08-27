Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

