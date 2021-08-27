Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,143,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,738,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 74,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,026. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.67.

