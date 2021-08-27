Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 980 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. 4,733,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.