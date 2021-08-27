Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

NYSE:DKS opened at $134.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

