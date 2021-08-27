Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

