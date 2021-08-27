Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

