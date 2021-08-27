EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Down 41.7% This Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $18,597.18 and approximately $13,326.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00173326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00753095 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

