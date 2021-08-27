Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Experian alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.12. 45,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Experian (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.