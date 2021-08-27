Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 13,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 19,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.60. 696,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

