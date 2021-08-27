Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.93. The stock had a trading volume of 556,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

