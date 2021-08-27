FantasyGold Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00128258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00153842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,051.45 or 0.99403115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.99 or 0.01013627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.00 or 0.06690107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

