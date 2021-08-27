Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.69.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,682. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.