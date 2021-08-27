Fear NFTs (FEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00153207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,916.57 or 0.99267062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.88 or 0.01016938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.29 or 0.06698299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

