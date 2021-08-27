Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

