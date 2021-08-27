Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives €71.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

FIE has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FIE traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €65.35 ($76.88). 85,007 shares of the company traded hands. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €64.31.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

