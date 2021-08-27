Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,143,885.24 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$965,501.60.

FSZ stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.40. 102,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiera Capital Co. has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

