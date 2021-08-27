Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,143,885.24 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$965,501.60.

FSZ stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.40. 102,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiera Capital Co. has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

