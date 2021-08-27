Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 935 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,205,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC stock opened at $144.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.