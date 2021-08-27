Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

IGM stock opened at $421.22 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $290.44 and a twelve month high of $424.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.11.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

