Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 833 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

