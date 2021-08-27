Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 26,802 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 83.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,802 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 506,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

