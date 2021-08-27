Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 387 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGHG opened at $75.31 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.