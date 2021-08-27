Financial Comparison: Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) & Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Equity Bancshares and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameris Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares -26.20% 11.86% 1.18% Ameris Bancorp 35.64% 15.63% 2.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Ameris Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $181.58 million 2.49 -$74.97 million $1.82 17.31 Ameris Bancorp $1.17 billion 2.88 $261.99 million $4.33 11.18

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Equity Bancshares on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment comprises of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment comprises origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on December 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

