Financial Contrast: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) versus BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 1.38% 1.36% 0.61% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41%

This table compares Viasat and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.26 billion 1.68 $3.69 million $0.06 861.33 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 19.84 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Viasat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Viasat has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viasat and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 2 2 1 2.80 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viasat presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Given Viasat’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viasat is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Viasat beats BrewBilt Brewing on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad. The Commercial Networks segment develops and produces a variety of advanced satellite and wireless products, systems and solutions that enable the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Government Systems segment provides global mobile broadband services to military and government users, and develops and produces network-centric Internet Protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure communications products and solutions. The company was founded on May 1, 1986 by Mark D. Dankberg and Mark J. Miller and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

