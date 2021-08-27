Financial Review: dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) versus Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Teledyne Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $484.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $3.09 billion 6.85 $401.90 million $10.40 43.64 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 10.77% 12.57% 6.69% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

