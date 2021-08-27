FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $6.07 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

