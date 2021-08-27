First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Sells $37,824.50 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Knust Susan L. Purkrabek sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $37,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FFBC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,008. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.